What Are The Least-Processed Meats You Can Buy At The Deli?

Sometimes, we're craving a sub or hoagie piled high with our favorite meats, cheeses, and veggies for lunch. When shopping for that meal, should we stop at the deli, or just pick up a few packages of whatever lunch meat is on sale? If you opt for the deli counter instead of, say, making your own simple and delicious lunch meat, do you know the healthiest cold cuts to purchase?

Although the deli counter has the freshest meats, you should avoid processed cuts like salami, bologna, pepperoni, and pastrami. Why? These deli meats have been preserved by curing, salting, or adding chemicals. In 2015, the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) categorized these meats as a source of carcinogen — a cancer-causing agent. This group determined that consuming these foods could lead to heart disease, colorectal cancer, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

But there are better options at the deli counter, including lean roast turkey, chicken, ham, and roast beef. What makes these choices better? For starters, they haven't been processed as much as the cured meats.