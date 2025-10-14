Add This Fall Favorite Drink To Store-Bought Pancake Mix For An Instant Flavor Boost

Pancakes are a no-fuss, crowd-pleasing breakfast option that can be endlessly customizable to suit any taste — just take a look at these creative ways you can upgrade boxed pancake mix! When experimenting with new flavors, you can also tailor the vibe of your pancakes to match the seasons. Think bright additions like lemon zest for a summery touch, or to embrace a cozy autumnal mood, why not pair your batter with a fall classic: apple cider? To find out more about why this combo works, Food Republic consulted Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, who revealed that "it adds a subtle apple flavor that feels cozy, like fall should."

"Apple cider adds both sweetness and a touch of acidity," Stevens explained. "So the pancakes taste a little brighter and more complex than ones made with neutral liquids like milk or water." Apple cider is the punchier and cloudier cousin to apple juice, which is why you'll find it popping up in hearty fall recipes from stews to donuts, or even steeped with spices to turn it into a soothing seasonal beverage.

"It also adds natural sugars that caramelize quickly and help them brown better," Stevens told us. Apple cider contains fructose and sucrose, the former of which caramelizes at lower temperatures than many other sugars, adding an extra hint of dark caramely richness. Plus, since many homemade and boxed mixes use baking soda as a leavening agent, the cider's gentle acidity reacts with the alkaline soda to produce carbon dioxide gas. The result? Pancakes that are golden on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside.