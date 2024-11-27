Which Spices Do You Use For Homemade Apple Cider?

To make your home smell amazing and your taste buds happy, homemade apple cider is the way to go. The best part is how simple yet customizable it is. First, gather your ingredients. You can use any variety of apples, or even create a blend of tart and sweet (such as Granny Smith, honey crisp, and gala). Many recipes also include fresh oranges to add a citrusy tang to the drink.

Then, for the spices: For apple cider, it's best to use whole spices, as they slowly infuse flavor while the cider simmers. You can also try toasting your whole spices in a pan, which will draw out their oils and boost their flavor. If ground spices are all you have, they work just as well — although they may impart a powdery texture if not mixed well. When using ground, it's also important to use 25% less than called for as ground spices are more concentrated and potent (especially when fresh).

Finally, mix together your ingredients in a large pot or crockpot with filtered water and let boil and simmer for 2 to 4 hours before mashing and straining. Once your apple cider is ready, you can certainly enjoy it on its own, but the sky's the limit. Mix your apple cider with fiery cinnamon liquor for a fall-themed cocktail, bake sugar-dusted apple cider donuts, or even marinate your pork chops with cider.