Save Money At Cracker Barrel With This Simple Dining Tip

Cracker Barrel is popular for a reason. Customers love its hearty all-day breakfasts, Southern-inspired comfort food like biscuits and gravy, and its general store. What's more, if you're looking to save some money, the chain offers Early Dinner Deals, where you can get an entree for as little as $8.99 if you dine between 4 and 6 p.m. on a weeknight.

Cracker Barrel's Early Dinner menu has featured fan-favorite dishes such as its Crispy Homestyle Chicken — a perfectly fried chicken breast — the Best Classic Meatloaf topped with savory tomato sauce, and Country Fried Steak smothered in Sawmill gravy. Each dinner comes with your choice of two sides and, in some cases, biscuits or corn muffins. While menu options vary by location and the exact size of these portions compared to regular entrees is unclear (though they are advertised as being smaller), the deals can be a great way to save money if you have a smaller appetite or prefer not to be burdened with leftovers.

One downside to Cracker Barrel's Early Dinner Deals is that they are only available for dine-in during the specified hours. However, if you're ordering takeout or feeding a group, the restaurant also offers Family Meals. For example, you can get a family-sized portion of meatloaf along with your choice of 10 fried or grilled chicken tenders, three dipping sauces, two sides (think mac and cheese and Southern-style green beans), and buttermilk biscuits for $63.99. Since the Family Meal feeds five people, that comes out to about $12.70 per serving — still a solid deal for a hearty dinner.