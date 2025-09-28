How To Make Green Beans The Southern Way

Green beans are some of the most nutritious and versatile veggies out there. They shine when added to Asian-style stir-frys, or as the perfect side when sauteed and steamed for fork-tender results. Even canned green beans can be easily spruced up with simple ingredients. For a different twist, why not have a go at preparing them Southern-style? To find out how, Food Republic consulted Kimberly L., former chef and founder of the Fifth Fork kitchenware brand, who explains that Southern green beans stand out because of their unique cooking method, alongside a few secret ingredients.

"Southern-style green beans are cooked until they are soft, boiled in water, broth, or a combination of both," Kimberly tells us. For a gentler, more classic approach, you can instead simmer your beans in water or stock. For extra soft Southern-style beans, simmer for up to an hour. Make sure to trim the tough ends and add a pinch of salt and pepper for extra flavor. If the beans turn gray and limp, it's a sign they've overcooked. For an added savory depth, simmer in chicken or vegetable broth, remembering that homemade stock is always better than store-brought!

"The key defining ingredient to Southern green beans is bacon fat. This not only adds flavor but a hint of seasoning from the salty bacon," Kimberly adds. Bacon fat is a tried-and-tested hero in Southern-style cooking. From fried-green tomatoes to collard greens, it adds a smoky depth that defines the flavor of authentic soul food.