Joanna Gaines' Retro Kitchen Scheme Is Timeless Thanks To 3 Cozy Colors

In recent years, mid-century modern style, known for its clean lines and muted tones, has been criticized for producing spaces that feel bland and cold. This is especially true when it comes to kitchen design, as seen in the now-outdated millennial all-white kitchen trend. So, while retro-inspired spaces can feel clinical, they don't have to. Joanna Gaines' Lakehouse kitchen reveal, featured on her HGTV series "Fixer Upper," proves just that.

Gaines, best known for her modern country style and inventive home hacks, such as her trick for using wallpaper to make a kitchen look bigger, has managed to do the unthinkable: create a space that blends the simple, clean lines of mid-century modern design with a super-rich, earthy color palette of sage green, beige, and deep brown.

For many, kitchens aren't just spaces for preparing food; they're also gathering spots within the home. So, it makes sense that Gaines would use warm tones in her space. Unlike bright whites and cool hues, warm neutrals add a sense of warmth to a room. The earthy tones are also great for layering with natural elements and other colors in the same family, as Gaines has done by pairing warm brown high-top chairs with rattan backs and dark terracotta decor accents. While the inspiration may be mid-century modern, the space feels cozy, inviting, and ultimately timeless.