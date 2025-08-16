Joanna Gaines' Wallpaper Hack That Makes Small Kitchens Feel Bigger

Design star Joanna Gaines has a host of innovative tricks in her repertoire, including a choice for kitchen backsplashes that is far more luxurious than tile. She also has clever hacks for small kitchens, such as a wallpaper mural technique that creates the optical illusion of a bigger room without any demolition or actual expansion.

Ordinary wallpaper uses repeating patterns, continuing the same design across a wall. A mural, by contrast, can depict one large, continuous image, such as a landscape or other scene, essentially applying a life-sized painting to the wall. Murals create visual interest and give the illusion of added depth.

Wallpaper murals can be customized to fit a specific wall, with the image divided into multiple panels for installation. Covering a wall in this way — applying a large image across the entire space — can trick the eye into seeing the scene as an extension of the room, making a tiny area appear larger. It works on a principle similar to installing mirrors to visually double a room's size.