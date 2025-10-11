Why You Should Keep Instant Mashed Potatoes On Hand For Homemade Soups And Sauces

Not everyone may be a fan of instant mashed potatoes as a side dish, but that doesn't mean they don't have remarkable utility in the kitchen. Edmund McCormick, food ingredient expert and founder of Cape Crystal Brands, says that since they're "another variety of pre-gelatinized potato starch," they're one of the best thickening agents out there.

"'Instant' mashed potatoes ... thicken immediately as a liquid is added to them and provide a creamy, starchy mouthfeel that is more akin to the texture of cream or milk than the shine or jellied gloss we all expect from other classical thickeners like cornstarch," McCormick says. While there are plenty of substitutes for cornstarch, the same reason that potato starch is key to the crispiest fried chicken also makes it ideal for thickening liquids at low temperatures: no gluten. Whereas flour requires time and heat to develop a gluten matrix strong enough to thicken sauces and soups, McCormick says that instant mashed potatoes just need a gentle stir.

"They excel in cream-based soups, chowders, stews and pan sauces when you want body without heft," McCormick continues. "They work especially well in clam chowder, potato-leek soup or creamy mushroom sauce, where their natural potato notes will shine." The subtle potato flavor adds depth to these recipes, whereas traditional thickeners may only provide texture. Plus, instant mashed potatoes are far easier to use as a thickener than more traditional choices.