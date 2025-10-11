Why You Should Keep Instant Mashed Potatoes On Hand For Homemade Soups And Sauces
Not everyone may be a fan of instant mashed potatoes as a side dish, but that doesn't mean they don't have remarkable utility in the kitchen. Edmund McCormick, food ingredient expert and founder of Cape Crystal Brands, says that since they're "another variety of pre-gelatinized potato starch," they're one of the best thickening agents out there.
"'Instant' mashed potatoes ... thicken immediately as a liquid is added to them and provide a creamy, starchy mouthfeel that is more akin to the texture of cream or milk than the shine or jellied gloss we all expect from other classical thickeners like cornstarch," McCormick says. While there are plenty of substitutes for cornstarch, the same reason that potato starch is key to the crispiest fried chicken also makes it ideal for thickening liquids at low temperatures: no gluten. Whereas flour requires time and heat to develop a gluten matrix strong enough to thicken sauces and soups, McCormick says that instant mashed potatoes just need a gentle stir.
"They excel in cream-based soups, chowders, stews and pan sauces when you want body without heft," McCormick continues. "They work especially well in clam chowder, potato-leek soup or creamy mushroom sauce, where their natural potato notes will shine." The subtle potato flavor adds depth to these recipes, whereas traditional thickeners may only provide texture. Plus, instant mashed potatoes are far easier to use as a thickener than more traditional choices.
Thicken soups and sauces with instant mashed potatoes
Knowing quick fixes to save lumpy gravy may be useful when using flour or other starches, but you won't need any tricks for instant mashed potatoes. Edmund McCormick says that not only can you skip the roux-making process used in many sauces and soups, but that all you really need to do is sprinkle and stir.
"Whisk in instant mashed potatoes, sprinkling them gradually over warm (not boiling) liquid," McCormick says. "Starch granules can swell and lump up if boiling liquid comes in contact with it. Let the mixture sit for 30 seconds after you make each addition — the flakes will be fully hydrated and thicken it." Once thickened, give your dish a gentle stir, taking care to scrape the sides and bottom to distribute the potato evenly. You should notice results quickly, so don't be afraid to add more if needed.
McCormick says that the easiest way to avoid making your dish too dense is patience and gradual stirring, observing the changes in your dish as you add more instant mashed potatoes. If you accidentally over-thicken your dish, McCormick suggests cutting it with a bit more stock or cream. For an even balance between the two, try finishing a thick, creamy soup with whole milk to add just a touch of dairy fat to complement the potatoes' heartiness.