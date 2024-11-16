The Quick Fix To Save Lumpy Gravy

While it's always nice to have a solution when things go wrong, there are steps you can take to avoid lumpy gravy in the first place. One is using a whisk rather than other utensils to stir your gravy. Whisking is important whether you're adding starch directly to your stock or making a roux.

If you're making a roux, it's imperative that you begin whisking immediately when you add your starch to the fat element. At this stage, lumps can form faster than a pot boiling over when your back is turned because the starch gets cooked before it can combine with the fat and doesn't incorporate properly. You should whisk when adding your stock to the roux as well, and keep on a-whiskin' until everything is smoothly combined.

Lumps can also be avoided by not pouring your flour or starch directly into hot stock. Domestic queen Martha Stewart recommends starting with room temperature stock and adding a quick-mixing flour like Wondra, which is pre-steamed and dried to form a finer flour and to prevent lumps. (Using Wondra is also a good flour tip for making the crispiest fried fish.) This combination can then be added to your boiling stockpot.

Another lump-prevention method is slowly sifting flour into your gravy using a sifter or mesh strainer. This ensures small amounts are added gradually, making it easier to properly incorporate the flour into your liquid and ensuring you don't use more than you need. Adding a large amount of flour all at once pretty much guarantees a lumpy sauce no matter how furiously you whisk.