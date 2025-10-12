The Cut Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses For Its Steak Kabobs
As one of America's most popular casual restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is a legendary destination for steaks prepared in true Texas and Southwestern style. It's also well-known for its variety of delicious sides (which we actually ranked from worst to best). Among its standout offerings is the steak kabob, featuring hand-cut steak skewered with onions, red and green peppers, and mushrooms, all marinated in a flavorful blend of Italian dressing and ketchup. Given the chain's wide variety of different steaks, which cut does it use for the kabob?"
According to a 2023 feature from KTTC, the restaurant says "sirloin, strip, or filet work best." This comes as no surprise, considering Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak is the 6-ounce USDA Choice sirloin. This juicy cut is hand-cut in-house by experienced butchers daily, contributing to its signature freshness and flavor. Sirloin is also a smart choice for kabobs because it's a lean yet flavorful cut that stays tender when grilled over high heat, making it perfect for skewering alongside vegetables without drying out. It delivers a robust, beefy flavor that infuses both the vegetables and the bed of rice it's served on with smoky, steakhouse richness. While sirloin is leaner than other cuts, the Italian dressing and ketchup marinade help tenderize the meat, making it just as satisfying as the more premium steaks on the menu.
Other cuts you can use for steak kabobs
There's a reason why cuts like sirloin, strip, and filet are called out as top choices for kabobs. The best options are those with plenty of marbling—the thin, white streaks of intramuscular fat that run throughout the meat. As the steak cooks, this fat melts and naturally bastes the meat with rich, juicy flavor. Notably, a chef from the chain told WRBC 6 News that, unlike most of the steaks served at Texas Roadhouse, the steak kabob does not use the restaurant's proprietary seasoning blend (via YouTube). For that reason, it's essential to choose a cut that already has a strong, natural beef flavor of its own.
This need for quality beef makes the sirloin, strip, and filet the ideal candidates for skewering. A strip steak is particularly well-suited for kabobs as it's generously marbled, flavorful, and holds up nicely on the grill. The filet, while much leaner and more delicately flavored, surpasses both sirloin and strip in tenderness, offering a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture that blends perfectly with the other ingredients. For the best flavor and texture, the steak should be cooked no more than to medium.