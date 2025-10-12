The Cut Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses For Its Steak Kabobs

As one of America's most popular casual restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is a legendary destination for steaks prepared in true Texas and Southwestern style. It's also well-known for its variety of delicious sides (which we actually ranked from worst to best). Among its standout offerings is the steak kabob, featuring hand-cut steak skewered with onions, red and green peppers, and mushrooms, all marinated in a flavorful blend of Italian dressing and ketchup. Given the chain's wide variety of different steaks, which cut does it use for the kabob?"

According to a 2023 feature from KTTC, the restaurant says "sirloin, strip, or filet work best." This comes as no surprise, considering Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak is the 6-ounce USDA Choice sirloin. This juicy cut is hand-cut in-house by experienced butchers daily, contributing to its signature freshness and flavor. Sirloin is also a smart choice for kabobs because it's a lean yet flavorful cut that stays tender when grilled over high heat, making it perfect for skewering alongside vegetables without drying out. It delivers a robust, beefy flavor that infuses both the vegetables and the bed of rice it's served on with smoky, steakhouse richness. While sirloin is leaner than other cuts, the Italian dressing and ketchup marinade help tenderize the meat, making it just as satisfying as the more premium steaks on the menu.