Experts Reminisce On Beloved Soul Food Dishes We Rarely See Anymore

Soul food is an essential part of America's culinary origin story, an edible history of Black resilience and creativity that emerged from the South. The cuisine has its direct origins in the agricultural practices and foods of West Africa, which were adapted and transformed by enslaved African Americans using available ingredients. Through remarkable ingenuity, these cooks developed a distinct culinary tradition from limited rations and foraged foods, creating dishes that sustained both body and spirit across generations.

Yet, as this cooking tradition moved from rural landscapes to urban centers and into the modern era, a subtle but significant shift occurred. An entire catalog of beloved, resource-driven dishes began to fall out of common practice, pushed aside by a narrower, more commercially viable version of the soul food we know today. This journey into the soul food canon goes beyond the well-trod path of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese to rediscover the nearly forgotten classics. These are the dishes that tell a deeper story of community, seasonality, and survival.

To guide us through this essential rediscovery, we turn to some definitive voices on the subject: Adrian Miller, aka the Soul Food Scholar, and Nicole Taylor, whose influential "The Up South Cookbook" is now celebrating its 10th anniversary since publication. A James Beard Award-winning author and culinary historian, Miller lends his expert historical perspective on these dishes, while nominee Taylor provides insight into their enduring cultural resonance, together explaining not just how they were made, but why they are cherished.