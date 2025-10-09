What Happened To This New England Restaurant Chain Made Famous For Its Ice Cream?

Once upon a time, much like the famous Dunkin', there was a second restaurant chain that captured the hearts and minds of millions of New Englanders. That chain, which began life as Friendly and would later change its name to Friendly's, took the East Coast by storm with its immensely popular ice cream and comforting, diner-style menu. It maintained a stranglehold on the tastebuds of the Northeast for decades, a distinct accomplishment given the idiosyncrasies of New England's tastes.

But things haven't turned out so great for the once-illustrious fast-casual chain. A combination of bad management decisions, changing tastes, and plain old bad luck has caused Friendly's to sink both in its reputation and in its market share across the U.S. and even in its northern stronghold. So what happened? What caused a restaurant so well-intentioned about being welcoming it's named "Friendly's" to be dismissed by the populace as a whole? And could it still enact a true comeback in the modern culinary landscape?