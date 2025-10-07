The Only 2 Ingredients Bobby Flay Uses To Season His Burgers

Burger seasoning is as controversial a topic as it is delicious. While any number of specialized, secret ingredients may make a spectacular patty, some folks, like Bobby Flay, prefer to take a more classic route, letting the quality of the meat do the heavy lifting on flavor. For folks like Flay, there are two seasonings that reign supreme: salt and pepper.

A high-quality meat blend (fatty enough to stay moist and rich but lean enough to not fall apart) benefits more from seasonings that elevates its natural flavor rather than covers it up. In a burger-making course with Food Network, Flay revealed one other key element to seasoning a great burger: using enough of it. "As much salt and pepper as you think you need, add more," Flay says. "That's one of the differences between a professional cook and a home cook: we season things much more aggressively at our restaurants than you would at home, but that's kind of the key to bringing out all of the natural flavors of the food and it does really make a difference in the final result."

While overseasoning your burger may lead to overwhelming tastes and possibly even a burnt crust, a solid, liberal dose of salt and pepper is just one of the many things that make Flay's burger irresistible. By creating a solid base of flavor, you've got more opportunity to later dress your patty how you'd like, whether that's with perfectly melted cheese or a garden variety of toppings.