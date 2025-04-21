Why Bobby Flay Always Uses This Oil To Pan Fry Burgers

We can always rely on grill master Bobby Flay for expert hacks to achieve great food. The culinary star has many go-to tips for churning out great hamburgers, like his hands-off rule for perfect grilling and the only two ingredients he uses to season his burgers (salt and pepper). When it comes to cooking up those beefy sammies, Bobby also has one go-to frying oil that he always uses: canola.

Canola oil is, incidentally, Bobby Flay's favorite cooking oil. He reports using it in almost every case when he's cooking, due to its high smoking point and flavor neutrality (though he does still use olive as a finishing oil). These qualities also make canola his favorite for frying burgers.

To execute a pan-fried burger Bobby style, the chef recommends beginning with a cast iron pan, though a griddle will also do. The pan should be heated on high, and when the pan shows signs of smoking, only then should the canola oil go in, per Mr. Flay. He generally recommends 1 ½ tablespoons of oil for his burger recipes, which also goes for cooking alt meats like turkey burgers.