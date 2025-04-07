The Only Pan Bobby Flay Suggests For Evenly Cooked Burgers With A Crispy Crust
There are countless ways to cook a burger, and every grill master will argue their method is the best (even Alton Brown swears by an unexpected cooking method for burgers). But according to Bobby Flay (via TODAY), pan-seared is the way to go, and there's only one pan to use for an even cook and crispy crust: a cast-iron skillet. Cast-iron skillets are a popular choice to cook with for many reasons, including their heat retention and natural non-stick surfaces, both of which are important for cooking burgers. Just remember to clean your cast iron regularly and keep your pan seasoned with beef tallow or olive oil for the best results.
For Flay, the key to cooking burgers in a cast-iron pan lies in the preparation. Before cooking, preheat the cast-iron pan on high heat until it starts to smoke slightly, and then drizzle on a neutral oil. Much like Bobby Flay's 2-ingredient rule for seasoning burgers, he relies on the simplicity of the cast-iron to do the work — no need for firing up the grill or waiting for the oven to preheat.
How to perfect your cast-iron burgers
A good cast-iron pan is bound to set your burgers up for success, but there are a few tricks that can take your burgers to the next level. First, consider the type of burger you want to cook, as some styles are better suited for this method than others. For instance, cast-irons are great for smash burgers, as they require a super hot surface for the Maillard reaction to occur, creating a flavorful brown crust. Bobby Flay also advises you should never press down on your burgers so as to not lose any flavorful juice, and let the burger cook undisturbed when it hits the pan until a crust forms on the bottom.
Another perk of using a cast-iron pan is that all the fat and flavors stay trapped in the skillet, unlike a grill where they can slip through the grates. This also allows you to add other ingredients to the pan, such as onionsor herbs like rosemary and thyme, for a boost of flavor and aromatics. Once your burgers are cooked to your liking (if you want to follow the chef's lead, Bobby prefers his steaks and burgers cooked medium), let them rest for at least a few minutes before diving in to allow juices to redistribute.