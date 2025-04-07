The Only Pan Bobby Flay Suggests For Evenly Cooked Burgers With A Crispy Crust

There are countless ways to cook a burger, and every grill master will argue their method is the best (even Alton Brown swears by an unexpected cooking method for burgers). But according to Bobby Flay (via TODAY), pan-seared is the way to go, and there's only one pan to use for an even cook and crispy crust: a cast-iron skillet. Cast-iron skillets are a popular choice to cook with for many reasons, including their heat retention and natural non-stick surfaces, both of which are important for cooking burgers. Just remember to clean your cast iron regularly and keep your pan seasoned with beef tallow or olive oil for the best results.

For Flay, the key to cooking burgers in a cast-iron pan lies in the preparation. Before cooking, preheat the cast-iron pan on high heat until it starts to smoke slightly, and then drizzle on a neutral oil. Much like Bobby Flay's 2-ingredient rule for seasoning burgers, he relies on the simplicity of the cast-iron to do the work — no need for firing up the grill or waiting for the oven to preheat.