6 Must-Have Trader Joe's Products For A Sparkling Clean Kitchen

National grocery store chain Trader Joe's is known for its must-have snacks, affordable cuts of steak, and other delicious seasonal items that sell out super quickly. However, it also carries a great line of cleaning products. All of these Trader Joe's house-made cleaning items are naturally scented and free from artificial dyes (if that's something you look for). Better yet, while all of those boxes are checked, each is still incredibly effective for when you need to get an immaculate kitchen in a jiff.

While TJ's cleaners are rave-worthy, so are some of its other kitchen accessories that help keep the space organized, good-smelling, and disinfected. Before your next trip, consider these must-have items for a spotless and organized space that checks all the boxes — from tackling major, high-use surfaces like countertops (where food prep happens and spills are common) and the sink (a hotspot for germs and unpleasant odors), to organizing other areas like the pantry and refrigerator for a sparkling space from top to bottom.