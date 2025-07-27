6 Must-Have Trader Joe's Products For A Sparkling Clean Kitchen
National grocery store chain Trader Joe's is known for its must-have snacks, affordable cuts of steak, and other delicious seasonal items that sell out super quickly. However, it also carries a great line of cleaning products. All of these Trader Joe's house-made cleaning items are naturally scented and free from artificial dyes (if that's something you look for). Better yet, while all of those boxes are checked, each is still incredibly effective for when you need to get an immaculate kitchen in a jiff.
While TJ's cleaners are rave-worthy, so are some of its other kitchen accessories that help keep the space organized, good-smelling, and disinfected. Before your next trip, consider these must-have items for a spotless and organized space that checks all the boxes — from tackling major, high-use surfaces like countertops (where food prep happens and spills are common) and the sink (a hotspot for germs and unpleasant odors), to organizing other areas like the pantry and refrigerator for a sparkling space from top to bottom.
Disinfect with this powerful spray
Trader Joe's All-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner is a great spray that claims to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria that may be lingering on various surfaces in your kitchen. Give any questionable areas a thorough spritz and let it sit for a minute or so to fully activate the disinfectant power. What's great about this bottle is that instead of the smell of harsh chemicals, it features a pleasant and fresh citrus scent.
Try this fruit and veggie wash
Cleaning the kitchen goes beyond the surfaces. Most of us know we shouldn't soak our fruit in water, and that's where another TJ's pick comes in handy: the Organic Fruit & Vegetable Wash. This food-safe cleaner is ideal for sparkling clean produce, helping remove any leftover dirt, wax, and oils from all of your favorite fresh foods.
Freshen up your place with a room spritz
If you need the perfect air freshener, look no further than this 1.69-ounce bottle of Trader Joe's Super Lemon Room Spritz — it packs a mighty citrusy punch! Made with lemon myrtle and spearmint oil, a few mists straight into the air will instantly create a clean, invigorating scent in your space — without any artificial fragrances.
Get squeaky clean dishware with this soap
The dishes can be one of the most significant parts of the kitchen that require constant clean-up. Have no fear, Trader Joe's is here with two different scents of liquid dish soap: Lavender Tea Tree, or Citrus. Both products are free of dyes and artificial fragrances. Better yet, the soap is a USDA Certified Biobased Product (it's made of 87% bio-renewable resources) and provides a stunning clean.
Tackle various messes with a multi-purpose cleaner
The particular scent of Trader Joe's Multi-Purpose Cleaner — Cedarwood & Sage — is fresh and a little woodsy, providing a great atmosphere. While the smell is nice, its real place to shine is its versatility. It works for everything from a brief spill on the floor, a smudge on the counter, dropped food on the stove, or those pesky handprints on the fridge door handles.
Organize with these reusable bags
For a well-organized pantry (or fridge), rely on Trader Joe's Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags. Use them to store crackers for quick grabbing, simple spiced nuts and trail mixes, or even that leftover avocado half from your toast so you can keep it tidy and fresh in the fridge until the next dish.