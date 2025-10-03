Add Fall To Your Mornings With Trader Joe's Perfect Pumpkin Pair

When fall finally comes around, many people celebrate with pumpkins on the porch and candles that smell like apples and spice. But arguably the best way to welcome fall is with delicious food, and Trader Joe's fans know that the grocery store's limited-time, seasonal items always deliver. For a fall-inspired breakfast, simply pick up Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bagels and pair them with TJ's Pumpkin Cream Cheese.

The Pumpkin Bagels come in a pack of six for just $2.99 — less than the price of a single café bagel — and each one is baked with real pumpkin flour and speckled with warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. They look perfectly seasonal with their orange hue, but it's the subtle sweetness that makes them irresistible. Keep in mind these bagels don't come pre-cut, so knowing the correct knife to use to cut bagels is crucial for avoiding a crumbly mess.

The bagels are great — but Pumpkin Cream Cheese is what really steals the show. Lightly whipped and blended with pumpkin, cinnamon, and brown sugar, it's spread on silky-smooth and tastes like dessert disguised as breakfast. Of course, it pairs well with the Pumpkin Bagels, but the cream cheese also doubles as a dip for apple slices or a shortcut frosting for cookies and cupcakes.