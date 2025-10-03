Add Fall To Your Mornings With Trader Joe's Perfect Pumpkin Pair
When fall finally comes around, many people celebrate with pumpkins on the porch and candles that smell like apples and spice. But arguably the best way to welcome fall is with delicious food, and Trader Joe's fans know that the grocery store's limited-time, seasonal items always deliver. For a fall-inspired breakfast, simply pick up Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bagels and pair them with TJ's Pumpkin Cream Cheese.
The Pumpkin Bagels come in a pack of six for just $2.99 — less than the price of a single café bagel — and each one is baked with real pumpkin flour and speckled with warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. They look perfectly seasonal with their orange hue, but it's the subtle sweetness that makes them irresistible. Keep in mind these bagels don't come pre-cut, so knowing the correct knife to use to cut bagels is crucial for avoiding a crumbly mess.
The bagels are great — but Pumpkin Cream Cheese is what really steals the show. Lightly whipped and blended with pumpkin, cinnamon, and brown sugar, it's spread on silky-smooth and tastes like dessert disguised as breakfast. Of course, it pairs well with the Pumpkin Bagels, but the cream cheese also doubles as a dip for apple slices or a shortcut frosting for cookies and cupcakes.
Upgrade your fall breakfast
Pumpkin bagels and cream cheese are already a winning combo, but Trader Joe's has plenty of seasonal extras that can take them to the next level. Try toasting your bagel and spreading on both Pumpkin Cream Cheese and Trader Joe's Pumpkin Butter, then topping it with a drizzle of Trader Joe's Organic Maple Syrup and a sprinkle of their Cinnamon Sugar Cashews for a sweet, crunchy upgrade. If you prefer something fruity, layer on sliced Honeycrisp apples from the produce section or add a spoonful of Apple Pie Spread for double the fall flavor. Or, turn your bagel into a savory-sweet sandwich by adding a fried egg and a slice of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar.
You can also get creative beyond just cream cheese on a bagel. If you forget to store your bagels correctly and they go a little stale, simply cut them into pieces and make a fall-themed bread pudding with milk, butter, and eggs. For something other than custard, try using melted ice cream instead (specifically Trader Joe's Pumpkin Ice Cream).