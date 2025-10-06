Is There A Best Time Of Day To Thrift Shop For Glassware And Kitchen Items?

When it comes to which days to go, earlier in the week, like Mondays and Tuesdays, are perfect for thrift shopping. This is because many stores will put out fresh items after the weekend rush. Virginia Chamlee also noted that some thrift stores are closed on Sundays, so those early days are perfect for scouring the store for some excellent vintage dinnerware brands and popular retro kitchen appliances.

Another shopping strategy that Chamlee loves is to go thrifting right after the holidays. "People have gotten new glassware for holiday entertaining and as gifts[,] so they might be offloading their old stuff — as they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure!" Similarly, going in the spring (around April and May) can be a gold mine for thrifting, as many people donate unwanted items during spring cleaning.

Chamlee also explained that many stores have specific sales days, where certain items are even more deeply discounted. "It's a good idea to do your research beforehand to determine if what you're after will be discounted on any particular day," Chamlee noted. With that said, some stores can have senior citizen discount days that have been known to be particularly chaotic, so you may want to avoid those.