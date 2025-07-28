At A Thrift Store? Look Out For This Must-Have Vintage Kitchen Find

Sears dominated the retail industry in the 1970s, and while its heyday is behind it, many of its products have become iconic. One such kitchen must-have is the Merry Mushrooms collection, which retailed from 1970 to 1987. The original collection contained over 250 pieces, including teapots, jars, salt and pepper shakers, cannisters, plates, and much more. If you always wanted to get your hands on a couple of these gorgeous pieces, you may have some luck at the thrift store!

Mushroom designs gained notoriety in the 1960s and 1970s for ... various reasons, and Sears saw the opportunity to hop on the trend. The kitchenware line featured whimsical, cartoonistic designs of toadstools and leaves, and the jar lids were fashioned as mushroom caps. The wide variety of crockery and uniformity in the aesthetic allowed people to transform their entire kitchens into garden dreams. In recent years, people have rediscovered their charm, and it's led to a very expensive treasure hunt. On sites like eBay, small sets can go for hundreds of dollars, with one of the most expensive pieces on record picking up over $1000.

Thrift stores regularly house rare vintage kitchenware, right under shoppers' noses, and the Merry Mushrooms are no exception. The original collection was vast and on the market for almost two decades. Since then, many owners have given up their pieces, and some were passed down to future generations to enjoy (or profit from), but many have ended up on thrift store shelves.