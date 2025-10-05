The Vintage Brand Behind Costco's Raw Unfiltered Honey (But There's A Catch)

Costco is a go-to for many things, from discounted bulk-buy products like canned goods and a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, to its cult-favorite food court hot dogs. Another major perk of a coveted membership is exclusive access to Costco's Kirkland Signature line, its private label, high-quality products at a discounted price. While the company is known to keep its suppliers closely guarded, some big-name brands are known to be behind certain Kirkland items. For example, Duracell provides its batteries, and Starbucks once roasted its espresso coffee beans. Among the most beloved Kirkland offerings is the Kirkland Signature raw, unfiltered honey.

According to a 2019 Costco Connection article, one of its honey suppliers is Rice's Honey (per Moneywise). As laid out in the article, Rice's provides honey for warehouses in Southern California, the Pacific Northwest in general, Texas, Colorado, and Utah. Rather than a producer of honey, the company is a processor and packager — Rice's partners with local suppliers in each region. Founded over 100 years ago in 1924, Rice's specializes in raw, unfiltered honey packaging.

But why is Rice's only listed as "one" of Costco's honey suppliers? In the list of warehouses that Rice's supplies, there's no mention of the East Coast, Midwest, or Southern markets. That gap most likely comes down to supply chain limits. Since some states produce far less honey than others, Costco can't rely solely on Rice's for nationwide coverage. Costco prides itself on locally sourced honey, and since Rice's only sources its honey from certain states, some of Costco's honey must either be sourced elsewhere or blended from multiple suppliers to fall under the broad category of local.