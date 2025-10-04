How To Order Five Guys' Secret Menu Loaded French Fries

Five Guys is known for deliciously juicy burgers, salty fresh fries (this chain uses the best type of potatoes for making fries for most of the year), and peanuts that you can snack on while waiting. Instead of opting for regular fries, try loaded french fries from Five Guys (yes, that rhymes, and, yes, it's a real thing). While loaded fries are not an advertised menu item, they are one of many affordable Five Guys hacks that can be created by ordering certain items and combining them to make an ooey, gooey, cheesy masterpiece.

Ordering this secret menu item is lengthy, so be prepared to communicate. It starts with ordering a Little Cheeseburger (or Bacon Cheeseburger) "chopped." Clarify that you don't want it on a bun, too. After this, you can request any toppings you like, with the caveat of asking for them all on the side. The last food item you'll order is a small fry, before finally requesting a takeout container. If they don't have any, you can try out the paper baskets that are handed out to split up fries for those dining in. Once this hefty explanation of an order is complete, try your best to wait patiently (which is hard to do when such a mouthwatering meal hangs in the balance), then dump the fries in the to-go container, top it with the chopped-up burger, and complete the spuds with your selection of toppings to curate a mesmerizing bite.