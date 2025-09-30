The Affordable Five Guys Hack That Gets You 2 Burgers For The Price Of One

Heading to Five Guys when a craving hits for a juicy burger is the go-to for its many fans, who've helped the chain grow to nearly 2,000 locations around the globe. But it doesn't come cheap, as Five Guys is more expensive than other fast food chains. That gives an added incentive to people on the lookout for fast food hacks, and one that's gotten social media buzz lets in-the-know patrons get two Five Guys burgers for the price of one.

The hack is based on the chain's four regular burgers — Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Bacon Burger and Bacon Cheeseburger — packing two beef patties instead of one. You order one of them, get the toppings you choose on the side, and ask for a free additional sesame seed bun. Then put one of the patties on the second bun, and divide the toppings between the two burgers. The 15 toppings (including sauces) are unlimited, so you can ask for extra to have enough for both.

Five Guys sells "Little" versions of its burgers with just one patty, and this hack essentially creates two Little burgers at a much lower cost. A Hamburger at a New York City Five Guys costs $11.09 and a Little version is $9.19. Two Little burgers would be $18.38, so you're saving $7.29, or just shy of 40%. The saving percentage is basically the same for the other three burgers.