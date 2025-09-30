The Affordable Five Guys Hack That Gets You 2 Burgers For The Price Of One
Heading to Five Guys when a craving hits for a juicy burger is the go-to for its many fans, who've helped the chain grow to nearly 2,000 locations around the globe. But it doesn't come cheap, as Five Guys is more expensive than other fast food chains. That gives an added incentive to people on the lookout for fast food hacks, and one that's gotten social media buzz lets in-the-know patrons get two Five Guys burgers for the price of one.
The hack is based on the chain's four regular burgers — Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Bacon Burger and Bacon Cheeseburger — packing two beef patties instead of one. You order one of them, get the toppings you choose on the side, and ask for a free additional sesame seed bun. Then put one of the patties on the second bun, and divide the toppings between the two burgers. The 15 toppings (including sauces) are unlimited, so you can ask for extra to have enough for both.
Five Guys sells "Little" versions of its burgers with just one patty, and this hack essentially creates two Little burgers at a much lower cost. A Hamburger at a New York City Five Guys costs $11.09 and a Little version is $9.19. Two Little burgers would be $18.38, so you're saving $7.29, or just shy of 40%. The saving percentage is basically the same for the other three burgers.
Does the hack work?
The extra bun hack sounds good, but does it work? It depends on the location. Someone who tried it for Business Insider said the worker explained they don't usually allow an additional bun, but let her have one, and also had to check if they could give her the toppings on the side. But Five Guys may have gotten wise to the hack, since there have been reports of being refused another bun. One denied TikToker came up with a workaround, asking for extra lettuce (which the chain tears instead of shredding) and crafting the second Little into a makeshift lettuce wrap burger.
In addition to offering unlimited toppings, Five Guys also lets patrons get free extra cheese or applewood-smoked bacon if they're already part of the burger. So if you try the hack with any of them other than the Hamburger, you can get extra cheese and/or bacon to split among the two burgers. However, you can't order those two free extras online or with the app; you have to ask for them in person.
Five Guys uses 80/20 lean/fat ground chuck beef, and part of how it preps the iconic burger patties is forming them by hand. Each is about 3.6 ounces, so two in an unhacked regular burger is around 7.2 ounces, a little under half a pound. The chain also sells hot dogs, and sandwiches, including a grilled cheese, patty melt, and BLT, with standard or Cajun fries.