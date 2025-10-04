How Long An Opened Jar Of Mayo Lasts In The Fridge

Few condiments are as versatile and beloved as mayonnaise; it pairs perfectly with fries, works as a creamy base for dressings, and can even take boxed cake mix from dry to delicious. It's also endlessly customizable; just add garlic and lemon juice to create a homemade aioli, or stir in herbs for a fresh, new flavor. But once cracked open, how long does a jar of mayo last? To find out, Food Republic consulted Helen Tieu, registered dietitian and founder of Diet Redefined, who revealed that "once opened, most commercial store-bought mayonnaise lasts for two months in the fridge if stored and sealed properly."

This surprisingly long shelf life comes down to the way commercial mayo is produced. The ingredients include acidic compounds like vinegar or lemon juice, preservatives, and pasteurized eggs (eggs that have undergone a heat treatment to kill harmful bacteria), which all work to extend shelf life by inhibiting the growth of bacteria and mold.

While homemade mayo and store-bought mayo each have different flavor profiles and uses, they're also distinguished by their shelf life. Homemade versions are simple, cost-effective, and usually fresher. However, as Tieu noted, homemade mayo "typically has a much shorter shelf life of [three to five] days." This is because most amateur home cooks don't have access to pasteurized eggs or the preservatives used in commercial production. If you want to extend the shelf life of your homemade mayo, consider using liquid eggs, which are required to be pasteurized, instead of shelled.