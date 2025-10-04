Add This Popular Spread To French Toast For A Nutty Twist

French toast is already a breakfast powerhouse, but one simple addition can take it to an even more delicious level: peanut butter. Slathering on a generous layer of this creamy pantry favorite onto your French toast adds a rich, nutty twist that turns a classic breakfast into a decadent treat.

There are two approaches to putting some peanut butter into your French toast: You can either prepare your French toast as usual with thick bread, like a brioche or challah, cook it as you normally would, and then slice each piece open and spread with peanut butter. Or, alternatively, you can make peanut butter sandwiches using smaller slices with creamy peanut butter between them, and then dip the whole sandwich in your egg mixture before pan-frying. In this version, peanut butter becomes melty and creamy as the toast is fried on the griddle.

You can take this breakfast remix even further and cater to either a group of kids or your inner child with a peanut butter and jelly French toast. For this, simply build some PB&J sandwiches, dip them in your egg mixture, and cook until golden. You could also make plain peanut butter French toast and drizzle it with the fruit compote of your choice.