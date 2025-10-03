One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks Is A Childhood Classic
Ever wonder what celebrity chefs actually snack on when no one's watching? It's rarely the elaborate dishes they showcase in fancy cookbooks. Martha Stewart, the queen of homemaking herself, is no exception. Much like goldfish — Julia Child's favorite store-bought snack to pair with cocktails — one of Stewart's go-to choices isn't caviar or shrimp cocktail. Instead, it's a humble slice of American cheese (per Town & Country).
That's right, no decades-aged Gruyère or imported Parmigiano Reggiano here. When Stewart gets peckish, she reaches for a bright orange square, peeling back the plastic and enjoying it as-is. And honestly, it makes sense. American cheese is creamy, salty, portable, and comforting in a way that fancier wedges simply aren't. Of course, it doesn't stop there. While Stewart is happy to enjoy it straight from the wrapper, American cheese is endlessly versatile. It melts like a dream in grilled cheeses or English toasties, adds easy flavor to burgers, and even makes an unexpectedly delicious ramen topping.
Why American cheese just works
Part of the reason American cheese has stuck around for so long — despite having unique FDA guidelines — is how well it performs in the kitchen. Thanks to emulsifiers like sodium citrate, American cheese melts evenly instead of separating into a greasy puddle, which is why it creates that perfect oozy layer in a panini or classic patty melt. Specifically, its emulsifiers prevent the milk proteins from separating from the milk fat, giving it a silky consistency that's nearly impossible to replicate with traditional aged cheeses.
Part of its charm is also in its convenience. A 16-slice pack of Kraft Singles often runs under $5, compared to upwards of $18 per pound for specialty cheeses like aged Parmigiano Reggiano. And while those pricier wedges need slicing, grating, or crumbling, American cheese requires zero prep — each slice is perfectly portioned and ready to eat straight from the wrapper. That mix of affordability, reliability, and ease explains why it's a great snack for busy home cooks (or even Martha Stewart herself).