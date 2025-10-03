One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Snacks Is A Childhood Classic

Ever wonder what celebrity chefs actually snack on when no one's watching? It's rarely the elaborate dishes they showcase in fancy cookbooks. Martha Stewart, the queen of homemaking herself, is no exception. Much like goldfish — Julia Child's favorite store-bought snack to pair with cocktails — one of Stewart's go-to choices isn't caviar or shrimp cocktail. Instead, it's a humble slice of American cheese (per Town & Country).

That's right, no decades-aged Gruyère or imported Parmigiano Reggiano here. When Stewart gets peckish, she reaches for a bright orange square, peeling back the plastic and enjoying it as-is. And honestly, it makes sense. American cheese is creamy, salty, portable, and comforting in a way that fancier wedges simply aren't. Of course, it doesn't stop there. While Stewart is happy to enjoy it straight from the wrapper, American cheese is endlessly versatile. It melts like a dream in grilled cheeses or English toasties, adds easy flavor to burgers, and even makes an unexpectedly delicious ramen topping.