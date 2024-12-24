Why American Cheese Has Unique FDA Guidelines

From an All-American cheeseburger to a gooey grilled cheese sandwich, American cheese can be found in a ton of different recipes — although opinions are split on whether or not it is as tasty as it looks. Love it or hate it, there is one thing about American cheese we should all know: it's not actually cheese. Technically speaking, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not classify American cheese as a traditional cheese product.

While it is a rather "cheesy" technicality, American cheese still abides by specific regulations that keep the product stable and safe for consumers, including limitations on the amount of moisture and fat content present. Mold-inhibiting ingredients, such as sorbic acid, and anti-sticking agents, known as lecithins, must not exceed a specific percentage in each slice of American cheese.

It is also a requirement that American cheese products do not call themselves "cheese" when marketing to consumers. If you look closely enough at the label on your Kraft Singles, for example, you'll notice that the label reads, "pasteurized processed cheese food." This is done for legal reasons. To the FDA, a cheese product must contain at least 51% cheese curds — American cheese falls below that requirement. Instead, it contains ingredients like whey, milk proteins, various emulsifiers, and other additives that are safe to eat but dilute the amount of actual cheese present in the product.