Julia Child's Favorite Store-Bought Snack To Pair With Cocktails

There's a nuanced art to hosting a buzzy cocktail hour. In addition to stocking up on ample ice, formulating a drink menu, and selecting aesthetic glasses, you'll want to serve a tasty nibble to guests. After all, imbibing on an empty stomach isn't so fun; plus, a bite of something salty and savory invites one sip after another.

Yet once the shakers start clanking, prepping and serving fancy canapés or hors d'oeuvres may understandably not top the priority list. So, instead, turn to an ubiquitous snack beloved by the great Julia Child: Goldfish. It's believed the chef laid out bowls full of these cheerful crackers before dinner, specifically designated to accompany a stiff drink. And her tipple of choice was an upside-down martini — a gentler riff that goes heavy on the vermouth.

The pairing of a light yet aromatic cocktail with a nice snack is strongly reminiscent of Italian aperitivo hours; it's likely the chef took inspiration from this cultural practice. Yet the inclusion of Goldfish is a thoroughly American touch that makes for a perfect bite once imbibing starts.