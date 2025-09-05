Julia Child's Favorite Store-Bought Snack To Pair With Cocktails
There's a nuanced art to hosting a buzzy cocktail hour. In addition to stocking up on ample ice, formulating a drink menu, and selecting aesthetic glasses, you'll want to serve a tasty nibble to guests. After all, imbibing on an empty stomach isn't so fun; plus, a bite of something salty and savory invites one sip after another.
Yet once the shakers start clanking, prepping and serving fancy canapés or hors d'oeuvres may understandably not top the priority list. So, instead, turn to an ubiquitous snack beloved by the great Julia Child: Goldfish. It's believed the chef laid out bowls full of these cheerful crackers before dinner, specifically designated to accompany a stiff drink. And her tipple of choice was an upside-down martini — a gentler riff that goes heavy on the vermouth.
The pairing of a light yet aromatic cocktail with a nice snack is strongly reminiscent of Italian aperitivo hours; it's likely the chef took inspiration from this cultural practice. Yet the inclusion of Goldfish is a thoroughly American touch that makes for a perfect bite once imbibing starts.
Pair cocktails with easily-procured store bought snacks
Hosting an aperitivi party doesn't need to entail a wide selection of bites and beverages. Instead, hone in on hard-hitting combos like Jula Child's martini and Goldfish, and you'll certainly start the night in good spirits. Of course, there are always the reliable bar favorites like potato chips, peanuts, and popcorn, but keep it fun by reaching for more creative store-bought options.
For instance, consider a simple favorite like pretzels — even better if they're soft. Sure, it's already a classic accompaniment for varying beer styles, but those salty, bready flavors will also shine with slings ranging from gin and tonics to richly sweet creations like the Grasshopper, or even a robustly savory Bloody Mary.
To create a more impactful flavor experience, consider cutting up bite-sized pieces of jerky and serving alongside a spirituous drink like a classic Old-Fashioned or the touch sweeter Vieux Carré. Together, such flavors form a smoky, sweet, and savory trifecta, establishing a combination full of character.
Alternatively, keep the palate light as can be, and simply buy a bag of grapes or a few boxes of berries. Although occasionally found in a cocktail, it's not often that such fruit gets served alongside. Yet take a bite, then sip on a spritz, sangria, or a sour, and a beautiful crossover emerges, a simple elegance not unlike Julia Child's style.