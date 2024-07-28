Maple Syrup Is The Unexpected Addition Your Scrambled Eggs Need

You'd think nothing of creamy French scrambled eggs sharing real estate on your breakfast plate with fluffy homemade pancakes and maple syrup. And if a smidgen of the sugary condiment migrates over to your buttery eggs, all the better. So why aren't we purposely combining these two breakfast classics? Scrambled eggs and maple syrup are a sweet and savory match made in heaven, and the duo deserves an intentional pairing on the palate.

When you think about it, ketchup is a pretty saccharine sauce, and no one bats an eye when it's splattered atop eggs (well, some might, but this is a judgment-free egg zone). Also, custards and soufflés can contain half a carton of eggs or more, and are mainstays on dessert and fancy brunch menus. The combo is all about richness — from the creamy egg yolks to the sugary sweet syrup — and is not for those seeking a tame breakfast.

This sweetened egg concept is nothing new. Maple syrup poached eggs have even been a thing for a while, likely thanks to the Canadians. They boil their eggs with leftover tree sap from the processing of maple syrup. The result is a classic Canadian breakfast dish known as oeufs dans le sirop d'erable. It's best to start small, maybe with a dribble at first, then build your way up to a drizzle or more. Once you get a hang of your desired level of sweetness, some more additions to the your eggs can up the flavor ante.