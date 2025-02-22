Why Is Buttermilk So Crucial When Making Biscuits?

Within the pantheon of beloved all-American baked goods, few stand quite as tall (and are quite as beloved) as a simple biscuit. Soft, flaky, delicious when buttered, slathered with jam, or even covered in sausage gravy — they're a workhorse of diners and home kitchens alike, and they are, invariably, delicious. But one crucial ingredient is the secret to truly great biscuits: buttermilk. This fatty, tangy liquid gold is so much more than just a byproduct of making butter — it's right at the heart of many of the best-known dishes in American cookery, from homemade ranch dressing to fluffy, red velvet pancakes. But why is it quite so important when making biscuits?

To find out, Food Republic asked Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co. "Buttermilk is so great and important because it provides enough fat to create flavor and moisture and has enough acidity to help make the biscuit dough rise," she told us.

That acidity not only helps the biscuits grow nice and tall, creating air pockets inside that give that characteristic tenderness that you're after, but it also adds a subtle complexity to their eventual flavor. That acidity also works to break down the gluten found in flour, which makes for an improved, fluffy texture while not compromising the biscuits' structural integrity.