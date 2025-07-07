The Chain With Shake & Serve Seafood Boils In More Than One Flavor

An old-fashioned seafood (or low country) boil is a staple in many Southern Atlantic coast households and restaurants, where the modern hearty ingredients that fill it are representative of the traditional ones that enslaved people, from whom the low country boil originated, sourced both from the land and from the ocean. Its tastiness cannot be overstated, but if you can't get down to South Carolina or Georgia for one, one seafood chain is bringing the flavors to a restaurant near you. Red Lobster, as part of this year's Crabfest, has introduced two new limited-time seafood boils, with multiple flavor options.

Despite its financial woes in 2024, Red Lobster is business as usual, having revamped its regular menu and now offering the Mariner's Seafood Boil, as well as the Sailor's Seafood Boil. The former comes with a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn on the cob, as well as red potatoes, while the latter features two dozen shrimp, smoked sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes. Both come to your table in a shake-and-serve bag, and can be customized with one of three flavors: Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter, and Old Bay Butter.

Customers are also able to mix and match flavors, amp up the spice level, and add Cajun Sausage to either boil bag. However, as mentioned, these seafood boils are limited-time, available from June 23 to September 14.