Along with panoramas of colorful leaves and a brisk nip in the air, autumn's arrival also marks the return of fall ingredients and flavors. They star in seasonal favorites, and can also give an autumnal twist to everyday dishes. One of the most classic is pumpkin, which, in addition to being baked into a Thanksgiving maple pumpkin pie and made into creamy spiced pumpkin soup, can give a burst of fall flavor to mashed potatoes blended with pumpkin puree.

All you need to add pumpkin's earthy, sweet flavor to mashed potatoes is canned pumpkin, making sure not to use canned pumpkin pie filling, which has sugar and spices. Mix some of the pureed cooked pumpkin with the prepared mashed potatoes, tasting as you go until the flavors are balanced to your liking. This simple addition, which will also give the potatoes a golden hue, is one of the ways you can upgrade instant mashed potatoes as well.

The canned pumpkin on American store shelves largely isn't actually made from field pumpkins, the round, orange variety that we're used to. It's made from Dickinson pumpkins or Dickinson squash, a tan, oblong type of squash that's more flavorful. Libby's, which makes around 85% of canned pumpkin sold in the U.S., uses its own Dickinson variety called Libby's Special Seed that's sweeter and denser than field pumpkin flesh. This is also the type of pumpkin that Costco exclusively uses in its pies.