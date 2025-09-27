Glass Countertops Deserve A Spot On Your Kitchen Renovation List. Here's What To Know
Renovating a kitchen means facing what feels like a hundred decisions, from choosing faucets to update your kitchen's look to contemplating open kitchen shelving ideas. But few choices shape the look and feel of your kitchen more than countertops. Quartz and granite counters usually steal the spotlight, yet there's another material designers say deserves serious consideration: glass. To find out more, Food Republic spoke with Joyce Huston, Lead Interior Designer and cofounder at Decorilla.
"Glass is underrated in kitchens as it can completely transform a space with light," said Huston. Unlike darker stones that absorb light, glass bounces light around, instantly making a room feel bigger and more open — perfect for condos or smaller spaces. "Any modern or minimalist kitchen is stunning with glass countertops. But in particular, using glass in tight galley kitchens is a frequent recommendation of mine because it tricks your eye into thinking the space is bigger than it actually is." If you're lucky enough to have a great view, Huston noted, glass even reflects the outdoors, "amplifying the atmosphere and ambiance."
Customization is another pro. Glass can be smooth, frosted, or textured, and it comes in nearly any color you can dream up, letting you tailor your countertops to your exact style. And while it looks luxurious, it's surprisingly practical. "If you spill red wine on granite, it's a nightmare to clean up. But with glass, it just wipes right off since nothing can actually soak in," Huston explained.
What to keep in mind with glass counters
Of course, the kitchen isn't just for decoration — it's where the chopping, searing, and inevitable spills happen. Countertops take the brunt of that action, which is why most people assume glass is too delicate to handle the job. But according to Joyce Huston, that assumption isn't always correct. "Tempered glass can actually handle heat better than people think," she said. "For people who cook regularly but aren't particularly tough on their surface, glass performs beautifully[,] and the easy cleanup is a breeze."
That said, glass does require a little TLC. "This might sound dramatic, but ditch the paper towels, as they're actually a bit abrasive for glass," Huston noted. The same goes for any abrasive cleaners and rough brushes like steel wool. Instead, she recommended microfiber cloths and regular dish soap, as well as glass cleaner for added sparkle. Like with any countertop, you'll also want to take precautions. Use cutting boards, avoid dragging rough items across the surface, and be mindful of dropping heavy items, which could lead to cracks. If you do happen to get a small, thin crack or two, home remedies like clear nail polish, toothpaste, and baking soda and water can help minimize the look.