5 Faucets That Will Instantly Update Your Kitchen's Look

A faucet may be an overlooked part of your kitchen when it deserves the utmost attention. After all, the sink is a spot that sees a lot of action, whether you're washing your hands before cooking, filling up pots for boiling water, soaking fruits and veggies with baking soda, or cleaning residue from your kitchen faucet head. As such, choosing the right type of faucet can make all of these tasks easier. For example, selecting one with a powerful sprayer speeds up scrubbing, while buying one with sensors minimizes contact and keeps cooking less messy.

While functionality is key, a faucet is also a great opportunity to add style and visual appeal. The color finish can make or break your space, and the style and structure can shift the feel from dainty and classic to bold and professional, setting the tone right at the sink. When it's time to upgrade, here are five options that can instantly elevate your kitchen.