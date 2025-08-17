6 Open Kitchen Shelving Ideas That Put Cabinets To Shame

With the rise of country kitchen designs, open shelving is gaining popularity as an interesting and efficient addition to the kitchen. While regular cabinets work well, they can close up the room and make the space feel smaller. Open shelves do the opposite. Everything is out on display, which is a multifaceted consideration. On one hand, it may feel a little intimidating to have everything in plain sight, but it also encourages you to keep things in order. Plus, there is no opportunity to shove everything into a cupboard and close the door as if nothing happened. If anything, these shelves are one of the many elements that help people stay on top of kitchen clutter.

Compared to closed cabinets, open shelving is generally more affordable and easier to install since it requires less material. Building on this, it makes it easier to experiment with materials like glass, metal, or stone, which can give your kitchen a whole new look and feel. Ready to find the perfect style for your space? We've compiled a list of different open shelving ideas to help you envision which sort of layout is right for your kitchen, from rustic farmhouse looks to sleek, modular designs.