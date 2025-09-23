Turn Any Boxed Cake Mix Into A Moist Fall Dessert With 2 Pantry Additions

If you need to whip up a fall-themed dessert, you don't necessarily need to work for hours to execute a great one. The foundational element of boxed cake mix is delicious and easy as a jumping-off point. From there, those yummy fall flavors can be mixed in with just a couple of pantry additions: canned pumpkin and warm spices. No need to drag home a real pumpkin or make a complicated recipe from scratch!

If you're in a hurry, a super-quick dessert can be achieved by simply taking dry spice cake mix and combining it with a 15-ounce can of pumpkin, which replaces the liquid ingredients called for on the box but still lends plenty of moisture. Spread the batter into a greased pan and bake according to the directions on the box. Bear in mind that the instructions on the cake package for mixing in eggs or oil should be completely omitted — following the package instructions is a big mistake, anyway, only yielding up a meh cake that's passable instead of a superstar cake that's stellar.

Instead of using a spice cake mix, you can also begin with a vanilla boxed cake or a yellow cake mix — Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix is the one we recommend — and incorporate your own blend of fall spices into the batter. Top it up with a cream cheese frosting, which can also be dusted with some of those autumnal spices.