When a boxed cake mix is bad, it can lead to a dry, overly crumbly texture and might even lack flavor. Of course, no cake mix is completely unsalvageable — you can try to doctor up a disappointing one by adding pudding mix, melted butter, or other ingredients to turn your dessert into something worthy of your nearest local bakery.

For those who want a delicious cake without having to include any upgrades, however, Food Republic conducted a ranking of the best and worst boxed cake mixes, and Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix was the clear winner, standing out in texture, color, and flavor. One reason it tastes so good is likely due to Betty Crocker's use of corn syrup in its recipe. Although corn syrup has a reputation for being artificial and toxic, it's actually less sweet than table sugar, and when used in cake batter, it can create a moister texture compared to cake mixes without it.

This could explain the hundreds of glowing reviews for this cake mix on Amazon. Another major selling point is that, despite resulting in a clearly delicious, quality cake, it's sold at an affordable price point — typically under $2 online — making it a great value purchase.