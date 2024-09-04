You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Actually Make Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes are just fine, creating desserts that are neither exquisite nor inedible. According to pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse, all you have to do is avoid following the directions on the box to yield a cake that really shines (via YouTube). That's right — you are doing it wrong if you're taking those steps literally. She came up with several low-lift tips and tricks for the next time you want the convenience of a boxed cake mix with a result that tastes like you started from scratch.

Her improvements start with the ingredients themselves. Now, the usual liquid additions of neutral oil and water will get the job done, but they do not bring anything in the way of flavor. Some simple swaps can change the game without adding any preparation time.

Switch out the oil for equal parts of melted butter simply because it tastes better — and use milk in place of the water. Or, for more flavorful box cakes, swap out the plain milk for a combination of equal parts whole milk and buttermilk like Rosenhouse suggests — sour cream and yogurt work well too. This combination is creamy, tangy, and versatile enough to pair with any flavor of cake. You can also add complementary flavors — black coffee is great with chocolate cake, coconut milk is perfect with pineapple cake, and apple cider is ideal for a spice cake.