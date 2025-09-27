Skip The Line At Starbucks With A Fruity Trader Joe's Dupe

Sometimes the Starbucks craving hits hard, but your motivation to leave the house and stand in line ... not so much. Luckily, there's a way to still get your fruity Mango Dragonfruit Refresher without ever stepping outside or shelling out up to $6 a pop. Trader Joe's has a dupe that scratches the same itch, and the best part is you can keep it stocked in your fridge for whenever the craving strikes.

For just $3.99 a bottle, the Tropical Dragon Fruit Drink Concentrate at Trader Joe's offers a similarly refreshing drink with the same iconic pink color but at a fraction of the price. Plus, the Trader Joe's version is made with real dragon fruit purée and passion fruit juice (compared to the white grape juice concentrate found in the Starbucks drink), so the dragon fruit flavor is unmistakable.

Recreating the refresher at home couldn't be easier. Just mix the concentrate with water, serve over ice, and you're basically there. For the full dupe effect, toss in some freeze-dried dragon fruit or mango. If you want a dragon fruit copycat of Starbucks' Pink Drink, stir in a splash of coconut milk.