You Might Be Pouring A Mimosa In The Wrong Order

Mimosas are a quintessential brunchtime beverage best served bottomless. All you need is a bottle of champagne and a few drops of your favorite orange juice to make the classic cocktail. However, this bubbly beverage requires a specific pouring method in order to create the tastiest mimosa possible. Ronnie Ruffalo, the co-owner and director of Food and Beverage at Disco Pancake, shared his insight on proper mimosa etiquette with Food Republic, including which order to pour our ingredients for optimal results. "Champagne cocktails should be made fresh to preserve the bubbles. Pour the champagne first, then the orange juice."

According to the expert, the champagne cocktail may fizzle a bit too much if the orange juice is poured first, causing the mimosa contents to bubble up and overflow. Alternatively, pouring orange juice after your champagne will allow for natural mixing. No matter what, you definitely want to avoid stirring the cocktail, as this can flatten the carbonation present in the sparkling wine. A bubble-less bubbly won't pack nearly the same burst of flavor while you sip it, so it's best to follow the correct pouring order while mixing mimosas. And of course, for those who prefer a whisper of orange in their mimosas, this will also allow you to control your preferred ratio of champagne to juice.