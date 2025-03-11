5 Ways To Spice Up Your Bread Dipping Oil Around The World

Sometimes the best part of dinner isn't even dinner — it's the pre-meal bread and oil that's set on the table while you're waiting. Warm, soft bread dunked in smooth, rich olive oil ... what's not to like?

When preparing oil and bread, it's important to start with a good base. The best olive oil for dipping bread is an extra virgin olive oil, which is the most natural and flavorful choice, especially when compared to refined olive oil. You'll also want to stick to single-source olive oil from one country, to ensure the highest quality and best flavor. As for the best kind of bread for luxurious olive oil dipping, the sky's the limit. Just make sure the bread you choose is fresh and has lots of soft sponge to soak up the flavor from the oil.

While a good quality olive oil can shine on its own, infusing it with different herbs, spices, and aromatics can take your bread dipping to the next level. By experimenting with different regional flavors — from citrusy herbs to bold peppers — you can transform a simple loaf of bread into a globally-inspired appetizer.