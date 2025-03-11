5 Ways To Spice Up Your Bread Dipping Oil Around The World
Sometimes the best part of dinner isn't even dinner — it's the pre-meal bread and oil that's set on the table while you're waiting. Warm, soft bread dunked in smooth, rich olive oil ... what's not to like?
When preparing oil and bread, it's important to start with a good base. The best olive oil for dipping bread is an extra virgin olive oil, which is the most natural and flavorful choice, especially when compared to refined olive oil. You'll also want to stick to single-source olive oil from one country, to ensure the highest quality and best flavor. As for the best kind of bread for luxurious olive oil dipping, the sky's the limit. Just make sure the bread you choose is fresh and has lots of soft sponge to soak up the flavor from the oil.
While a good quality olive oil can shine on its own, infusing it with different herbs, spices, and aromatics can take your bread dipping to the next level. By experimenting with different regional flavors — from citrusy herbs to bold peppers — you can transform a simple loaf of bread into a globally-inspired appetizer.
Add some Italian flare with a blend of aromatic spices
When you think of olive oil and bread as an appetizer, chances are your mind goes to an Italian dinner (even though bread and olive oil aren't traditionally eaten before dinner in Italy). Regardless of tradition, adding in Italian-inspired ingredients to your olive oil can make for the perfect, savory dish to pair with a glass of Tuscan red.
For example, mix in balsamic vinegar, freshly chopped garlic, dried thyme and oregano, a shaving of Parmigiano Reggiano and a spoonful of sun-dried tomatoes to add texture and brightness. If you don't have any fresh garlic on hand, you can substitute for garlic powder. For an extra spicy kick, add a pinch of red pepper flakes to your olive oil mixture for an extra zesty combination.
Sprinkle in za'atar seasoning for a Middle Eastern take
Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that can add earthiness and aromatics to your olive oil dip. While there are dozens of variations of this blend, it typically includes thyme, oregano, sumac (a tangy spice made of red sumac berries), sesame seeds, and salt.
For an extra zing, squeeze fresh lemon on the top, and pair with a crunchy sourdough, a more traditional pita, or even a labneh bread. You can also brush the olive oil and za'atar blend on top of flatbread before baking for a herbaceous boost.
Use chimichurri to mimic a beloved Argentinian sauce
If you haven't tried chimichurri yet, this is your sign to give it a try — the flavorful sauce is a simple way to add bold flavor to your meals. Originating from Argentina, this green, zesty condiment uses olive oil as its base, alongside red wine vinegar, green herbs (parsley, oregano, and cilantro), garlic, and other seasonings.
You can buy pre-made chimichurri from the store or mix the unique blend of herbs and spices in olive oil yourself at home. It's traditionally spooned atop grilled meats and vegetables, but who says you can't use it for bread dipping? While green chimichurri is more well-known, you can also make a spicy red chimichurri for your bread, which includes red peppers, chilis, and paprika.
Turn up the heat with harissa
There's always at least one person at the dinner table who adds hot sauce or pepper flakes to everything to amp up the spice level. In the case of olive oil and bread, take inspiration from North African cuisine by adding in spicy harissa paste. It's the perfect blend of smoky, spicy, and earthy, thanks to its mixture of roasted red peppers, chiles, and other seasonings.
When adding harissa, just be sure to use a spoonful at a time to not over-do the spiciness, and stir well to combine with the olive oil. A drizzle of honey can also offset the spice with its sweetness and create a balance of flavors that pair beautifully with a hearty bread.
Infuse your olive oil with Japanese-inspired flavors
You won't typically see olive oil on the ingredients list of sushi or ramen, but that doesn't mean that it can't be paired with Japanese flavors for a umami-packed appetizer. Japanese yuzu — a tart, herbaceous and floral citrus fruit akin to a lemon — is a great way to add brightness to the oil.
Simply squeeze the juice and grate the zest of your yuzu fruit, and mix in a splash of toasted sesame oil for a layer of nutty flavor. Freshly grated garlic or ginger would also pair well with these aromatic Japanese flavors.