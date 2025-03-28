Where To Find A Cheaper Version Of King's Famous Hawaiian Rolls
Whether you're serving up a holiday dinner or making a tray of cheeseburger sliders in your oven, King's Hawaiian sweet rolls come in clutch. They're pillowy, sugary, and oh-so-cute, turning everyday sandwiches into whimsical bites (and make great French toast, too). A 12-pack at Walmart currently costs $4.48, and a 24-pack $7.88, but there is a fantastic alternative for a fraction of the cost — and you can find them at Aldi, under the house brand L'oven Fresh.
Yes, the store known, and beloved, for its Girl Scout cookie dupes, also sells a King's Hawaiian roll copycat, and they're just $2.75 per bag of 12 (prices subject to fluctuations based on market). Now you can not only get all the ingredients for your picnic or family gathering in one store, but you will also save almost $2 for the exact same amount of rolls. These Hawaiian rolls are an all-the-time product, and they can be found in the bread section, among the other super-affordable carby offerings.
How does Aldi's version compare to King's Hawaiian?
If you're wondering how Aldi's L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls hold up against the OG King's version, some people find that there is little-to-no distinguishable difference. "These things are every bit as good as King's Hawaiian, in every way, taste, texture, and freshness," a reviewer said on Facebook. Others have been a bit more critical; "...not as soft...maybe not as sweet," a Redditor said on an r/Aldi thread. Another Facebook commenter remarked philosophically that any differences were small enough that it wouldn't be worth paying more for name brand.
One common complaint shoppers do have about the Aldi rolls, though, is that they tend to stick to the bottom of the cardboard tray. This could be because the rolls are shipped to stores frozen and then thaw while waiting to be put on the shelves (the moisture that condensates while they defrost could make the bottoms tacky).
In terms of nutritional numbers, each individual Aldi's roll contains 80 calories, versus King's Hawaiian's 90, 1.5 grams of fat to 2, and one fewer gram of carbs. One bonus for Aldi's version, though, is that they are dairy-free. While they do contain wheat (obviously), and sesame, the L'oven Fresh rolls are safe for lactose-sensitive or intolerant eaters, as well as vegans, containing no milk, butter, or eggs, unlike King's Hawaiian, which contain wheat, milk, eggs, and soy.