Where To Find A Cheaper Version Of King's Famous Hawaiian Rolls

If you're wondering how Aldi's L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls hold up against the OG King's version, some people find that there is little-to-no distinguishable difference. "These things are every bit as good as King's Hawaiian, in every way, taste, texture, and freshness," a reviewer said on Facebook. Others have been a bit more critical; "...not as soft...maybe not as sweet," a Redditor said on an r/Aldi thread. Another Facebook commenter remarked philosophically that any differences were small enough that it wouldn't be worth paying more for name brand.

One common complaint shoppers do have about the Aldi rolls, though, is that they tend to stick to the bottom of the cardboard tray. This could be because the rolls are shipped to stores frozen and then thaw while waiting to be put on the shelves (the moisture that condensates while they defrost could make the bottoms tacky).

In terms of nutritional numbers, each individual Aldi's roll contains 80 calories, versus King's Hawaiian's 90, 1.5 grams of fat to 2, and one fewer gram of carbs. One bonus for Aldi's version, though, is that they are dairy-free. While they do contain wheat (obviously), and sesame, the L'oven Fresh rolls are safe for lactose-sensitive or intolerant eaters, as well as vegans, containing no milk, butter, or eggs, unlike King's Hawaiian, which contain wheat, milk, eggs, and soy.