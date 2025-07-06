7 Must-Have Trader Joe's Snacks That Are Made For Summer
Trader Joe's is known for its delicious, eclectic, and seasonal snacks that leave shoppers hankering for more. However, all of these new item releases often make it hard to keep up with what's worth tossing into your cart (and what's worth passing up) on your next haul. Warm-weather snacks arguably need to meet different criteria than those for fall or winter. After all, you might crave something heartier and heavier when it's cold.
But when summer rolls around, most of us typically go for foods that are revitalizing, vibrant, fresh, fruity, crunchy, cooling — and most importantly — require light effort to avoid heating up the kitchen. Have no fear, because Trader Joe's supplies customers with plenty of tasty delights that hit all of these descriptions (and all within a reasonable budget). So, take a minute to dive into seven delicious products that are sure to make your summer days, big parties, and nights staying in that much more enjoyable.
Strawberry & Watermelon Marshmallows are fruity and fun
Trader Joe's does not disappoint in the sweets category. That's exactly the case with the new limited-time Strawberry & Watermelon Marshmallows. These soft, squishy morsels are shaped like their respective fruits for an eye-catching bite. If you need another reason to toss them in the cart — these fragrant treats are made by premier European marshmallow makers, ensuring a delicious bagful. They're perfect for snacking or adding to desserts, like Alton Brown's riff on Rice Krispie Treats that uses double the marshmallows for a fun summertime twist. An 8-ounce bag costs $2.99.
Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip is the perfect versatile appetizer
Summertime calls for hosting lots of outdoor parties. The best complement to a backyard barbecue is a solid appetizer. This buttermilk-flavored, tangy, and herbaceous Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip is the right choice. The blended cottage cheese creates a creamy, whipped, airy texture that still gives a decadent mouthfeel — perfect for scooping up with a salty, crunchy potato chip, dipping into crisp veggies, or slathering on a refreshing deli-style sandwich for lunch at home. An 8-ounce tub costs $3.99.
Snag some Korean Style Bibim-Guksu for lunch
Salads and summer go hand in hand. After all, a heavy, hot side dish is often the opposite of what sounds good after a long, humid day. Trader Joe's comes to the rescue with its Korean Style Bibim-Guksu. This cold noodle salad features pops of fresh carrots, crunchy cabbage, savory somen noodles, fermented kimchi, hydrating cucumbers, and an umami-laden, spicy-sweet gochujang dressing — earning a top spot on the list of must-haves as a more filling snack for your next haul. A 9.81-ounce salad costs $4.99.
Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips are great for picnics
Imagine a mustardy, tangy, sweet barbecue sauce packed into one crispy chip. This bag of Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips is chock-full of those flavors, and they feature thick ridges for a hearty surprise in every bite. A snacky handful is sure to deliver a crescendo of savory flavors — or layer them on your fave picnic sandwich or wrap for a satisfying crunch and pop of smoky taste. A 7-ounce bag costs $2.69.
Cheese fans unite for TJ's Italian Bigonda Cheese with Herbs
The ultimate snack—cheese and wine. Well, that's my opinion at least. The summery-inspired cheese in question hails from the Dolomite region in Italy: TJ's limited-time Italian Bigonda Cheese with Herbs. This salty, savory cheese has a semi-soft texture and features loads of herbs. We're talking fragrant thyme, green parsley, umami-rich chives, and sweet fennel that provides a complex taste in every bite. Be sure to pair this delicacy with a crunchy cracker — and, of course, a crisp, affordable wine at Trader Joe's if you're sick of the Charles Shaw brand — for a memorable summer evening. One pound of cheese costs $11.99.
Snack on S'mores Clusters at your next summer campfire
All of the s'mores flavor without all of the work? Sign us up for a bag (or two) of Trader Joe's S'mores Clusters! These little morsels of crunchy graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows are coated in a deliciously thick milk chocolate for the ultimate trifecta. These are a limited item, so grab them before they're gone for good! A 7-ounce bag costs $3.99.
Get tropical with this Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa
Fresh tropical pineapple, sweet mango, spicy jalapeños, tangy tomatoes, vibrant lime, and savory onions all come together to create this powerhouse of a snack. A must-have for the summer, this Mango Pineapple Pico de Gallo Salsa — available for a limited time — will leave you coming back to scoop up more with every bite. Pair it with your favorite tortilla chips for a sweet, juicy kick, or enjoy it by the spoonful if that's your style. A 12-ounce tub costs $3.99.