The Discontinued Trader Joe's Mini Snack Fans Are Still Asking For
One of the hardest things to accept in today's world is when we find an item at a grocery store or restaurant that we love, only for it to be discontinued. From the French toast bagel at Panera to Klondike's iconic Choco Taco ice cream, this devastating decision can happen anywhere — even the ever-reliable Costco food court removed the fan-favorite Polish hot dog from menus. Another example of such disappointment occurred sometime in 2022 at Trader Joe's, and it concerned the company's Mini Beef Tacos.
These beloved items were teeny-tiny, making for one or two bites each, depending on the size of your mouth (and hunger). Interestingly, this frozen aisle staple has actually been discontinued twice: the first time was in early 2022 when Trader Joe's switched suppliers (for both the beef tacos, and their companion snack, the mini chicken tacos); and then again in 2024. Apparently the product just wasn't as good the second time around, and it had fans feeling extra sentimental about the original version that has been missing from shelves for years.
The revived version of TJ's Mini Beef Tacos did not live up to the hype
When Trader Joe's switched suppliers for its Mini Beef Tacos, customers claimed that the updated version really missed the mark. "I used to love how crispy on-the-outside and slightly juicy, greasy on-the-inside they were," one Redditor said. "The replacement product is bland, flavorless. The processed meat is grey, spongy, and dull." Many others echoed this sentiment, with one responder claiming that they found them so disgusting, they actually threw them out. It didn't help matters that TJ's jacked up the price on the mini tacos, too; originally priced at $4.29, the new Mini Beef Tacos rung up at $5.99.
So when people wax nostalgic about these discontinued mini-tacos, you can bet it's about the original iteration, and not the version that Trader Joe's brought back. That said, there have been rumblings on the Internet about TJ's bringing back its Mini Chicken Tacos, for a second time — but the first version. If that is the case, then might not the company also bring back the old version of the Mini Beef Tacos? If so, we can only imagine the paroxysms of joy among fans celebrating the return of these long, lost freezer snacks. If you feel so inclined, you can always fill out a Product Feedback form on the Trader Joe's website, informing the grocer that customers are clamoring for the return of the Mini Beef Tacos — from the original manufacturer, that is.