The Discontinued Trader Joe's Mini Snack Fans Are Still Asking For

When Trader Joe's switched suppliers for its Mini Beef Tacos, customers claimed that the updated version really missed the mark. "I used to love how crispy on-the-outside and slightly juicy, greasy on-the-inside they were," one Redditor said. "The replacement product is bland, flavorless. The processed meat is grey, spongy, and dull." Many others echoed this sentiment, with one responder claiming that they found them so disgusting, they actually threw them out. It didn't help matters that TJ's jacked up the price on the mini tacos, too; originally priced at $4.29, the new Mini Beef Tacos rung up at $5.99.

So when people wax nostalgic about these discontinued mini-tacos, you can bet it's about the original iteration, and not the version that Trader Joe's brought back. That said, there have been rumblings on the Internet about TJ's bringing back its Mini Chicken Tacos, for a second time — but the first version. If that is the case, then might not the company also bring back the old version of the Mini Beef Tacos? If so, we can only imagine the paroxysms of joy among fans celebrating the return of these long, lost freezer snacks. If you feel so inclined, you can always fill out a Product Feedback form on the Trader Joe's website, informing the grocer that customers are clamoring for the return of the Mini Beef Tacos — from the original manufacturer, that is.