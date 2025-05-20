The Strawberry Trader Joe's Treat Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

The arrival of Trader Joe's new Strawberry Rhubarb mini-pies has brought the delicious treat center stage, and luckily for fans, there are even more flavors that have been spotted on shelves in the past. Previous hand pie flavors include Blueberry & Lemon, which seems to come out in the early spring, as well as its Apple & Pumpkin, which still appears on its website — an indication that TJ's will bring them back again in the fall, for pumpkin season.

One Redditor waxed poetic about the deliciousness of them all, writing, "It feels like something from 100 years ago that would be sent with you to work out in the fields or on a long journey." The user also lamented on the treat's limited-time stay on Trader Joe's shelves — which is done on purpose to keep customers coming back for more, anticipating the return of their favorite treats.

There's no telling when exactly the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies will disappear, but if fan reaction is any indication, they will likely be added to the seasonal rotation. And if you can't wait for the other iterations to hit store shelves again, you can try to recreate the magic at home. The Trader Joe's website actually has a recipe for the Blueberry-Lemon Hand Pies, and it uses all ingredients you can get in-store. It won't be exactly the same, but it'll tide you over until the next release.