The Strawberry Trader Joe's Treat Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
Trader Joe's is known for its unique and exclusive items, like it's delightful mini-sheet cakes and fan-favorite Chili Onion Crunch, but none are perhaps quite as adorable as its limited-time Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies (and yes, Teeny Tiny is part of the official name). These mini-pies stuffed with a strawberry and rhubarb filling are just three inches in diameter — one box contains four total treats for $5.49. TJ's shoppers are going gaga over them, and why not — the miniature baked good is the perfect size for a sweet (but not too sweet) snack or dessert, and they're a dream when heated up in the air fryer and served with a scoop of ice cream on top.
On a r/TraderJoes subreddit thread devoted to the pies, there is basically nothing but love for the them, with one commenter saying, "Got these yesterday after seeing this post and they are SO good. 10000/10 recommend!!!" Another remarked glowingly about how they loved the tartness of the pies, while a third brought up past TJ's mini-pies, saying these strawberry rhubarb baked goods are "so much better than the hand pies they did last year." Many popular seasonal items can be hard to find, especially when they are this beloved, so be on the lookout if you are hoping to taste this tasty (and teeny) pie for yourself.
Love abounds for all of Trader Joe's limited-time hand pies
The arrival of Trader Joe's new Strawberry Rhubarb mini-pies has brought the delicious treat center stage, and luckily for fans, there are even more flavors that have been spotted on shelves in the past. Previous hand pie flavors include Blueberry & Lemon, which seems to come out in the early spring, as well as its Apple & Pumpkin, which still appears on its website — an indication that TJ's will bring them back again in the fall, for pumpkin season.
One Redditor waxed poetic about the deliciousness of them all, writing, "It feels like something from 100 years ago that would be sent with you to work out in the fields or on a long journey." The user also lamented on the treat's limited-time stay on Trader Joe's shelves — which is done on purpose to keep customers coming back for more, anticipating the return of their favorite treats.
There's no telling when exactly the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies will disappear, but if fan reaction is any indication, they will likely be added to the seasonal rotation. And if you can't wait for the other iterations to hit store shelves again, you can try to recreate the magic at home. The Trader Joe's website actually has a recipe for the Blueberry-Lemon Hand Pies, and it uses all ingredients you can get in-store. It won't be exactly the same, but it'll tide you over until the next release.