How To Get More On A 1-Topping Pizza Hut Order Without Spending Extra

Getting the most bang for your buck is a top priority as prices continue to rise, even among fast casual food chains once touted for their financial accessibility. Pizza Hut has been around since 1958 and has remained a staple location for families across the country and abroad. A lot of its success is due to its effective combination of promotions and charity, but ultimately, it's the company's business savvy, and every so often, it leaves a little loophole for customers to enjoy. One small hack sees you getting two toppings for the price of one in a simple way: splitting the toppings on each half of the pizza.

Usually, this works best on the app, as an actual server might charge for both. Still, it's worth trying your luck at your local location since online and app orders don't always give the option of splitting toppings. If this works for you, you should get double the flavor options for the same cost, and it's a bonus for those sharing. And if you haven't figured out how to efficiently share and serve boxed pizza yet, don't worry; there's a hack for that, too. This technique can be applied to regular orders as well as promotions, meaning you could save a generous amount by the end of it.