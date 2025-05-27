The Pizza Box Hack That Makes Serving Slices Easy And Mess-Free

Pizza is the ultimate takeout and delivery food. You can get a pizza at Costco that feeds up to 12 people, and you don't have to fret over having leftovers because cold pizza tastes amazing the next day. However, ordering pizza can present some logistical challenges. Splitting leftovers with friends can be awkward — most of us don't arrive at social events with reusable containers. Pizza boxes are also bulky and take up valuable fridge real estate. A TikTok hack solves these issues, converting that clumsy pizza box into the perfect fridge-friendly to-go container.

We love this pizza box hack because you don't need to be MacGyver to pull it off. Simply tear the box in half and fold it to create a much smaller box that's easier to store in the fridge. Dividing the box into two also creates a mess-free plate for one. Whether you're sharing a pizza picnic-style or simply want to avoid washing dishes, the smaller box makes serving pizza a breeze.