The Pizza Box Hack That Makes Serving Slices Easy And Mess-Free
Pizza is the ultimate takeout and delivery food. You can get a pizza at Costco that feeds up to 12 people, and you don't have to fret over having leftovers because cold pizza tastes amazing the next day. However, ordering pizza can present some logistical challenges. Splitting leftovers with friends can be awkward — most of us don't arrive at social events with reusable containers. Pizza boxes are also bulky and take up valuable fridge real estate. A TikTok hack solves these issues, converting that clumsy pizza box into the perfect fridge-friendly to-go container.
We love this pizza box hack because you don't need to be MacGyver to pull it off. Simply tear the box in half and fold it to create a much smaller box that's easier to store in the fridge. Dividing the box into two also creates a mess-free plate for one. Whether you're sharing a pizza picnic-style or simply want to avoid washing dishes, the smaller box makes serving pizza a breeze.
Other ways you can serve pizza using the box
This isn't the first time people have hacked the pizza box. The company Greenbox appeared on Season 6 of "Shark Tank," receiving a $300,000 investment for their pizza box that could be ripped into four disposable plates. While this is certainly convenient, you don't need a special pizza box or even scissors to take advantage of this hack — a regular old pizza box will do. Pizza boxes are made from corrugated cardboard, which is easy to fold and tear: Just rip off the lid of your pizza box, fold it into quarters, and tear along the lines to make convenient serving plates.
These pizza box hacks reduce waste in several ways, removing the need for both paper plates and aluminum foil or plastic wrap, items that you'd typically use to serve and store your pizza. In addition to creating less garbage, these tricks also make disposing of pizza boxes easier. Broken up into smaller pieces, you'll never have to deal with cumbersome pizza boxes lingering in your kitchen. Instead, you can easily fit them in the trash can where they belong.