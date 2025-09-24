The Mac And Cheese That Isn't Worth Its Affordable Price Tag
There are so many reasons to love boxed mac and cheese. In addition to being easy to make, it's a satisfying meal that's easy on the wallet. Even with rising grocery prices, you can often score a box for less than a dollar. However, when it comes to choosing this dinner staple, cheaper isn't always better. Food Republic tried a variety of brands and rated boxed mac and cheese from worst to best, and our taste test found that one of the most affordable options, Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese, is also one of the most disappointing.
Although you can usually buy a box for under $0.70, the main issues with Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese comes down to flavor and texture — in fact, it ranked second to last in the overall tasting. The Market Pantry version lacks the creaminess and cheese-forward flavor we expect from the best boxed mac and cheese. Instead, our reviewer described the flavor as exceptionally bland and "cardboard-like."
That's not all. Online reviews also highlight the drawbacks, with one Target reviewer writing that it "is literally bright orange. And does not taste great." Another concurred, commenting that their "teens wouldn't eat it." While there are ways to make boxed mac and cheese taste more homemade — like adding extra grated cheese or crumbled bacon — even at such a low price point, Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese hardly seems worth it, especially when better options are available.
How to choose a great budget boxed mac and cheese
A box of mac and cheese should taste good on its own. Our top-rated options share a few qualities: a robust, cheesy flavor, a creamy sauce, and hearty noodles that hold their shape. The good news is there are quite a few delicious budget-friendly varieties.
For around a dollar more at Target, you can get another great option: Market Pantry's Deluxe Shells & Cheese Macaroni. At just $1.69 per box at the time of writing, our taste tester praised it for being ultra-cheesy with a great texture, thanks to the ample amount of creamy sauce it includes.
You also can't go wrong with a classic: Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese, which is widely available. On the market since 1937, Kraft consistently delivers a nostalgic cheese flavor and a lightly creamy texture that satisfies (often for under $1.50 a box, depending on the retailer).
While our taste test rated Annie's Deluxe Shells & Aged Cheddar as a top pick (at $5.49), the brand offers several fantastic, lower-priced options. A great example is its White Cheddar Shells Macaroni and Cheese with Organic Pasta, which has a deliciously distinct aged cheddar flavor and retails for around $1.44 per box. As one Reddit user notes, it is "hands down the best [boxes] mac I've had." While you might pay a little extra for some of these options, it's worth it for a meal that tastes great.