The Mac And Cheese That Isn't Worth Its Affordable Price Tag

There are so many reasons to love boxed mac and cheese. In addition to being easy to make, it's a satisfying meal that's easy on the wallet. Even with rising grocery prices, you can often score a box for less than a dollar. However, when it comes to choosing this dinner staple, cheaper isn't always better. Food Republic tried a variety of brands and rated boxed mac and cheese from worst to best, and our taste test found that one of the most affordable options, Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese, is also one of the most disappointing.

Although you can usually buy a box for under $0.70, the main issues with Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese comes down to flavor and texture — in fact, it ranked second to last in the overall tasting. The Market Pantry version lacks the creaminess and cheese-forward flavor we expect from the best boxed mac and cheese. Instead, our reviewer described the flavor as exceptionally bland and "cardboard-like."

That's not all. Online reviews also highlight the drawbacks, with one Target reviewer writing that it "is literally bright orange. And does not taste great." Another concurred, commenting that their "teens wouldn't eat it." While there are ways to make boxed mac and cheese taste more homemade — like adding extra grated cheese or crumbled bacon — even at such a low price point, Market Pantry's Macaroni & Cheese hardly seems worth it, especially when better options are available.