How To Make Boxed Mac & Cheese Taste Homemade With 2 Ingredients

Coming home from work, taking a box from the cabinet, pouring its contents into a pot on the stove, and serving your family steaming hot bowls of macaroni and cheese in less than 15 minutes can feel satisfying, but you might also wish it tasted a little more like homemade. Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, knows how to change all that. The trick is she's not afraid to add a few ingredients to make the boxed version taste like she started from scratch. The secrets: real cheese and a splash of heavy cream.

The two ingredients, Gallagher told Food Republic exclusively, intensify the flavor, create a thick, satiny sauce, and give you a made-from-scratch taste and texture. "I found that real cheese brings depth and richness. At the same time, heavy cream creates a silkier mouthfeel than the standard box mix." Why use heavy cream versus milk or butter? She explained that heavy cream has a much higher fat content than milk or butter, resulting in a richer, thicker, and smoother sauce. "It coats the pasta with a luxurious texture and prevents the sauce from feeling watery or thin," Gallagher noted. Even with that extra silkiness, keep in mind that over-stirring can ruin the texture of mac and cheese