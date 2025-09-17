The Gamey Meat Robert Redford Used In His Chili

Robert Redford's chili recipe contains further surprise ingredients. First, it calls for three large tomatoes, which in itself isn't too remarkable, but the first line of the directions instructs the cook to blacken the tomatoes using a cast-iron skillet or the broiler function on an oven. The charred tomatoes no doubt add an authentically smoky element to the finished product.

Where the recipe really takes a sharp turn away from traditional chili is the inclusion of a pinch of dried mint, one of the easiest herbs for beginner gardeners to grow, and whose incorporation may have been influenced by Lebanese-style cooking. Undoubtedly, the hint of mint provides a bright counterpoint to the overall heaviness of the dish.

Finally, the very last ingredient, listed among the garnishes, is a half cup of toasted pine nuts. If you can't find them in the store, it's easy to roast your own nuts at home. We could definitely see how the buttery nuttiness would complement the meaty, savory chili while also adding some textural interest.