Why You Can Ignore Costco's Yellow Circle Stickers

There's an art to decoding Costco price tags, with the actual prices themselves indicating different things, the green ones signifying organic products, and it even turns out that specific dates on the tags matter, too. But if you're an eagle-eyed shopper, you might have noticed round yellow stickers hanging out on the tags and wondered what those meant. Does it relate to the colors on a traffic light, like a "slow your roll," this item isn't going anywhere any time soon? Or, does it have something to do with the yellow highlight that accompanies the words "Instant Savings" on some tags? Actually, it's nothing for us, the customers, to worry about; it's solely for employees when they're taking inventory.

As it turns out, a yellow circle sticker is a signal during inventory that the item should be weighed, versus counted by how many of the item are currently on the floor. So, for example, it might make more sense for employees to inventory ground beef by how much exists in pounds, versus how many individual packages there are in the cooler. If someone misses the round yellow sticker — or someone forgets to tag an item with one — it's not the end of the world, but it does ultimately mean more work for someone.